Arson Suspected In Fire Sending Family Of 6 To Hospital

March 20, 2017 6:05 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A family of six was injured when their home was firebombed in southwest Detroit.

The fire happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on Otis Street in the Michigan and Livernois area of Detroit.

Three adults and three children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

Authorities tell WWJ that several of the occupants of the home are hospitalized due to burns and smoke inhalation.

The extent of injuries to all the people in the home is unknown.

An arson investigation is underway and a $5000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the fire.

