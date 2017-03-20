Authorities Investigate Detroit Home Fire That Leaves 1 Dead

DETROIT (AP) – Authorities in Detroit are investigating a weekend house fire that left one man dead.
Detroit police say fire officials responded to reports of a fire around noon on Saturday. Firefighters entering the home found the man lying on the floor unresponsive.
He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Information about his identity wasn’t released.
Police say an initial review shows the fire started in the kitchen.
