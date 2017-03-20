Detroit’s Shinola Shines Light On Heart Of Motor City In New Campaign

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – With love and grit — an advertising campaign celebrating the American worker — made in Detroit.

Shinola, based in Detroit, plans to target an international audience in their new advertising campaign. The theme; “Let’s roll up our sleeves” is supposed to reflect the heart and soul of the Motor City.

“Detroit is the heart and soul of the brand, and we are certainly inspired everyday – it’s that feeling of ‘no ones going to do it for you’ I’m going to take care of it and do it myself,” says Bridgett Rousseau chief marketing officer.

It will also share stories of men and women who have helped create jobs around the country.

The stories shared include Nadine Burke Harris, Founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness, a national effort to revolutionize pediatric medicine and transform the way society responds to children exposed to adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress; Kevin Adler, Founder of Miracle Messages, a non-profit which reconnects people living on the streets with their loved ones, through short video messages and social media; Brit Gilmore, President of the The Giving Keys, an organization that provides job opportunities to people transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community; and Richard D. Garcia, Co-founder of Alma Backyard Farms, an organization that creates multiple opportunities for women and men who were incarcerated to give back to the health and safety of communities by growing food in and for these communities.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and really our focus is do what you can, do what you are passionate about and really it’s kind of like The Giving Keys — it’s a pay it forward mentality,” she says.

Shinola has hired 600 people in Detroit and around the world, so far. The campaign kicks off in New York on March 27.