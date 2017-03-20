CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Detroit’s Shinola Shines Light On Heart Of Motor City In New Campaign

March 20, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Shinola

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – With love and grit — an advertising campaign celebrating the American worker — made in Detroit.

Shinola, based in Detroit, plans to target an international audience in their new advertising campaign. The theme; “Let’s roll up our sleeves” is supposed to reflect the heart and soul of the Motor City.

“Detroit is the heart and soul of the brand, and we are certainly inspired everyday – it’s that feeling of ‘no ones going to do it for you’ I’m going to take care of it and do it myself,” says Bridgett Rousseau chief marketing officer.

It will also share stories of men and women who have helped create jobs around the country.

shinola credit photographer perry ogden Detroits Shinola Shines Light On Heart Of Motor City In New Campaignshinola credit photographer perry ogden Detroits Shinola Shines Light On Heart Of Motor City In New CampaignThe stories shared include Nadine Burke Harris, Founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness, a national effort to revolutionize pediatric medicine and transform the way society responds to children exposed to adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress; Kevin Adler, Founder of Miracle Messages, a non-profit which reconnects people living on the streets with their loved ones, through short video messages and social media; Brit Gilmore, President of the The Giving Keys, an organization that provides job opportunities to people transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community; and Richard D. Garcia, Co-founder of Alma Backyard Farms, an organization that creates multiple opportunities for women and men who were incarcerated to give back to the health and safety of communities by growing food in and for these communities.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and really our focus is do what you can, do what you are passionate about and really it’s kind of like The Giving Keys — it’s a pay it forward mentality,” she says.

Shinola has hired 600 people in Detroit and around the world, so far. The campaign kicks off in New York on March 27.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia