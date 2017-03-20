Questions About Drug Tests Land Kim Mathers, Eminem’s Ex-Wife, Back In Court

SHELBY TWP (WWJ) – Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, was in a suburban Detroit court Monday in connection with a 2015 drunk driving charge.
Mathers, 42, was ordered to continue using a portable breathalyzer for 90 days to ensure she does not violate her probation stemming from a DUI conviction. She was convicted after telling a Detroit radio show that her drunk driving accident in October 2015 was actually a suicide attempt.
She pleaded no contest last fall and was sentenced to one year of probation and periodic drug tests. Several recent tests came back diluted–which can happen naturally or when someone is trying to deliberately water down a sample.
Court documents obtained by WXYZ show six of her drug test results were diluted from December 2016 to Feb. 1, 2017, including back- to-back days in January.
Mathers says she didn’t over-hydrate on purpose; The judge said such results can be accidental.
Mathers and rapper Eminem, 44, knew each other as teens and married in 1999 – then divorced in 2001. In 2006, they briefly remarried before splitting again. The couple share a daughter, Hailie, and he reportedly adopted his former wife’s daughter from another relationship.
Kim and Marshall have one daughter in common Hailie, and are raising Kim’s daughter from another relationship, Whitney. They also adopted Kim’s niece, Alaina.