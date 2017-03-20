CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Michigan Tech Wins Double OT Thriller And Their Celebration Will Make you Laugh Out Loud [VIDEO]

March 20, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Bowling Green, Michigan Tech

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

This weekend while everyone’s eyes were on the NCAA basketball tournament, there was another collegiate playoff happening.

Michigan Tech was in the WCHA playoffs against Bowling Green and won a double OT thriller that will leave sports fans in awe.

Tech won the game 3-2 Saturday night when Shane Hanna netted the winning goal. What happened afterward left Fox Sports Pete Blackburn to say, “This is one of the most amazing sports GIFs I’ve ever seen.”

After advancing, the Bowling Green goalie and defender were still lying on the ice when the entire Michigan Tech team almost skates right over them while celebrating.

According to collegehockeynews.com:

“I’ve been around 35 years of college hockey, I’ve won national championship games in overtime, I’ve lost them in overtime. I can tell you, this game had everything that those games did,” Huskies coach Mel Pearson said. “Overall it was a great display of college hockey for the WCHA.”

People within the 97.1 The Ticket offices can’t get enough of this gif and have been laughing about it hysterically. Is this the best sports gif you have seen?

