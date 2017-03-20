The Warriors And Thunder Really Don’t Like Each Other [VIDEO]

March 20, 2017 10:58 PM
NBA, Steph Curry

CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry exchanged shoves with Oklahoma City’s Semaj Christon just before halftime of a game Monday night, and both were issued technical fouls.

The Golden State star tangled with Christon as the pair vied for position around a jump ball with 5.3 seconds left. Players from both teams converged around them, and there was pushing on both sides. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and Golden State’s Draymond Green also got technicals after getting caught in the middle. It was Westbrook’s 15th technical of the season.

Curry hit a 3-pointer at the end of the half and ran down the tunnel to the locker room. The Warriors led 59-39 at the break.

This is Golden State’s second visit to Oklahoma City since former Thunder star Kevin Durant signed a free agent contract with the Warriors last summer, and the first one was a heated contest. Durant has been out since February with a left knee injury and is not playing in this one.

 

