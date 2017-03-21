CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Blue Buffalo Recalls Dog Food Over Hormone Risk

March 21, 2017 8:22 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you feed your dog Blue Buffalo food,  you’ll want to pay close attention to this recall.

The company is recalling an unspecified number of its BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, as the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones.

(Credit: FDA)

Dogs ingesting high levels of beef thyroid hormones may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the use of the impacted food is discontinued. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing. Should these symptoms occur, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Although Blue Buffalo has not received any reports of dogs exhibiting these symptoms from consuming this product, the FDA advised the company of a single consumer who reported symptoms in one dog, who has now fully recovered. Blue Buffalo immediately began an investigation and after working with the FDA, decided to recall the one production lot in question.

The voluntary recall is limited to the following product:

BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs
12.5 oz can
UPC: 840243101153
BEST BY: June 7, 2019 (found on the bottom of the can)

Affected products were distributed nationally through pet specialty and on-line retailers. No other Blue Buffalo products are impacted by this issue.

If your pet has consumed the product listed above and has exhibited any of these symptoms, discontinue feeding and contact your veterinarian. Consumers who have purchased the product subject to this recall should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for full refund.

Contact Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 with questions.

