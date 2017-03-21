Cleveland Pastors’ Protest Targets Dan Gilbert In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert was the target of a protest Tuesday in Detroit.

Pastors from Cleveland, Ohio, are asking Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to sit down and talk about some cash that they believe should be used to help their community.

Because, the pastors say, they haven’t heard back from Gilbert since January they decided to take a road trip to Detroit — drawing the attention of passersby as they stood outside of Quicken Loans headquarters in the heart of downtown.

Rev. Linda Robinson of the Greater Cleveland Congregation says a $160 million public subsidy should not be used just to restore Quicken Loans Arena, where the Cavaliers play, but also help Cleveland neighborhoods:

“What we are against is any deal that continues this tale of two cities,” Robinson told the crowd, through a megaphone. “Any deal where the public is taking on debt at the same time wealthy corporate interests make more money, while our most distressed citizens are left with nothing.”

Although Gilbert did not come out to meet them during the demonstration, Robinson told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell they aren’t deterred.

“If he doesn’t meet us here, he’s going to meet us someday, somewhere,” Robinson told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “Perhaps we’ll visit his offices in the Q. We’re not going away; we’re just gonna be like those gnats that are flying around. Our voices will not be stilled.”

The Cleveland pastors were joined some local church leaders and others to form a group of about 100 people.

Quicken Loans did not immediately respond to a request by WWJ for comment.