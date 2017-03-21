Demolition Begins At Longtime Birmingham Restaurant

BIRMINGHAM (WWJ) – A once popular downtown Birmingham restaurant has a date with the wrecking ball.
Demolition is now underway at the site of the former Peabody’s Restaurant along Woodward Ave. at Maple — which closed last summer after serving up food since 1975.
Tom Cattel, who works next door, says he’ll miss the place. “The food was a;ways very good, the wait staff was excellent, and it was a nice place to come and have a nice meal.”
WWJ’s Charlie Langton was on scene, Tuesday morning, talking to the crew as tear-down began.
“We come in with excavators and we start at the roof and just start munching, bringing it down.” explained Wesley Holman, who is is leading the demolition team. “It’s kind of like reverse construction, you know? Start at the top, bring it down.”
Langton asked Holman if he feels a little bit bad destroying such a treasure.
“No, no, no, no, no, no…why would you, you know? Holman said. “I mean, it’s served it’s purpose, you know, for a long time and now they want to put something new up.”
Plus, Holman said: “Like it said earlier, the sound of breaking glass never gets old!”
Plans for the location include a five-story, mixed-use ,$30 million redevelopment project, including parking offices and apartments.
Demolition should take a couple of weeks to complete.