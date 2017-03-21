CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Demolition Begins At Longtime Birmingham Restaurant

March 21, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM (WWJ) – A once popular downtown Birmingham restaurant has a date with the wrecking ball.

Demolition is now underway at the site of the former Peabody’s Restaurant along Woodward Ave. at Maple — which closed last summer after serving up food since 1975.

Tom Cattel, who works next door, says he’ll miss the place. “The food was a;ways very good, the wait staff was excellent, and it was a nice place to come and have a nice meal.”

WWJ’s Charlie Langton was on scene, Tuesday morning, talking to the crew as tear-down began.

“We come in with excavators and we start at the roof and just start munching, bringing it down.” explained Wesley Holman, who is is leading the demolition team. “It’s kind of like reverse construction, you know? Start at the top, bring it down.”

Langton asked Holman if he feels a little bit bad destroying such a treasure.

“No, no, no, no, no, no…why would you, you know? Holman said. “I mean, it’s served it’s purpose, you know, for a long time and now they want to put something new up.”

Plus, Holman said: “Like it said earlier, the sound of breaking glass never gets old!”

Plans for the location include a five-story, mixed-use ,$30 million redevelopment project, including parking offices and apartments.

Demolition should take a couple of weeks to complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia