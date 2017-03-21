Detroit Mother Disappears After Dropping Kids Off At School

March 21, 2017 6:32 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family members are fearing the worst for a Detroit woman who disappeared after dropping her children off at school.

Police say 25-year-old Monai Hemphill was last seen Monday morning leaving her home in the 19700 block of Anglin, near Outer Drive and Conant on the city’s east side.

Hemphill dropped her kids off at school around 7:30 a.m. and went to work in Grosse Pointe, police said. She then made a post on Facebook that, according to her mother, appeared to be a suicide threat. No one has seen or heard from her since.

Hemphill is described as an African American female with a brown complexion, 4’11” tall and 150 pounds. It’s not known what she was last seen wearing. She drives a 1998 tan, four-door Plymouth. Police say Hemphill is in poor mental condition.

Anyone who sees Hemphill or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1616.

