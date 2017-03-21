Police: SWAT Team In Standoff With Gunman After Shots Fired At Cops In Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a suspect who fired shots at officers is now surrounded in a van in Southwest Detroit.
According to a Detroit police spokesman, bailiffs requested backup when they were attempting to serve an eviction notice in the 800 block of Wheelock, north of I-75 near Springwells, on Tuesday.
When police arrived on the scene, police say, a man began shooting at officers before he barricaded himself in a van outside the home.
No injuries have been reported.
Before 5 p.m., police said a SWAT had been deployed to the scene.
