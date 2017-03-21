Tigers Cautious — But Optimistic — About Injuries To Martinez, Cabrera

By: Will Burchfield

The Tigers’ belief they can contend this season hinges on their ability to stay healthy — which make recent injuries to Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez a bit worrisome.

But Jason Beck of MLB.com said on Tuesday there is still “cautious optimism” in Tigers camp in Lakeland, Fla.

Martinez, who suffered a sprained right foot on Saturday after rolling his ankle in the outfield, will undergo a stress CT scan on Friday. The Tigers were encouraged by the initial MRI results they received over the weekend, but want to ensure that Martinez’ injury isn’t anything major.

“They’re definitely crossing their T’s and dotting their I’s here, at the very least,” Beck told the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket. “But it sounds like it’s not the worst-case scenario right now because it does seem like Martinez has been in relatively good spirits and (although) he was wearing a walking boot, he didn’t have to go on crutches.

“So for now it’s a cautious optimism in Tigers camp, and they’re also not at a point yet where they’re having heavy discussions about how they would replace Martinez if he had to miss significant time.”

Cabrera, meanwhile, returned to Lakeland on Monday and received treatment on the back injury he sustained on Thursday while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Venezuela was eliminated from the competition on Saturday.

Cabrera, 33, has battled back issues in the past.

“It’s something where, because he’s got that history, you still want to be a little cautious about it. And there’s still a little concern anytime he goes into the season with a little injury because there have been so many years where little injuries have lingered during the year with him and become bigger injuries down the stretch,” said Beck.

Cabrera is coming off a season in which he hit .316 with 38 home runs and 108 RBI.

“I think from everybody’s standpoint, you want to see what he could do if he could stay completely healthy for an entire season and go into August and September with a healthy body and with nothing holding him down,” said Beck, “because I think that’s when you could really see the big type of finishing stretch from him that could make a huge difference for this team.”