Tips Sought To Find Missing 14-Year-Old Dearborn Boy [PHOTO]

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are reaching out for help to find a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing over the weekend.
Lukas Brown’s mother told police the teen did not return home after school on Friday. She said, although he has since been in contact with friends though social media, her son has not disclosed his location.
Brown is described as a white male, 5’3” tall and around 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.
Police say the boy has run away in the past, but he has never been gone for this long without contacting his family.
“Lukas’ safety is our number one priority and it is important that we reunite him with his family,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, in a statement.
Anyone who has any information about this missing teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241. Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP; or text CSM and your tip to CRIMES (274637)