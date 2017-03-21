Wyandotte High School Student Could Face Charges Over Threatening Message

WYONDOTTE (WWJ) – A Downriver teen could face criminal charges after a vaguely threatening social media message caused alarm among fellow students.
According to a Facebook post by Wyandotte Public Schools, a high school student alerted school officials about a concerning “snap” that another student had sent out via the popular Snapchat messaging app. The district contacted police about what they perceived as a threat, and police began investigating.
“The police went to the home and spoke with the student and the parent, and are confident that there was no credible threat. School will be in session today (Monday),” the Facebook post continued.
Wyandotte Police Chief Daniel Grant told WWJ Newsradio 950 Tuesday that the snap in question was sent to friends of the student — warning them that they shouldn’t go to school on Monday. No weapon was mentioned, Grant said, and specifics about what was going to happen were not included in the message.
No details were provided as to the exact wording.
The student involved has never been in trouble before, according to the chief — who believes the whole thing was a poorly thought out joke.
The student has been suspended from school and Grant said the case will likely be referred to juvenile court.
No one was hurt.