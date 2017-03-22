CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
2 Children Kidnapped During Carjacking At Gas Station Near Flint [VIDEO]

March 22, 2017 8:38 AM

BURTON (WWJ) – Two young kids are missing after the car they were in was stolen from a gas station near Flint.

The carjacking happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at an Admiral gas station in Burton, just south of Flint.

The woman told police she went inside the gas station to buy cigarettes, leaving her 2-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son in the backseat of her 2002 dark blue Monte Carlo.

As she was walking back to her vehicle, she says a heavy-set black man wearing a red hoodie jumped in the vehicle and sped away.

Police say the vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Schumacher from Columbine.

Ariana was last seen wearing purple pants, with her shoulder-length brown hair in a ponytail. Lincoln is wearing pajamas with a firetruck print.

An Amber Alert for the siblings has not been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

