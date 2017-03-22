2 Children Kidnapped During Carjacking At Gas Station Near Flint [VIDEO]

BURTON (WWJ) – Two young kids are missing after the car they were in was stolen from a gas station near Flint.
The carjacking happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at an Admiral gas station in Burton, just south of Flint.
The woman told police she went inside the gas station to buy cigarettes, leaving her 2-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son in the backseat of her 2002 dark blue Monte Carlo.
As she was walking back to her vehicle, she says a heavy-set black man wearing a red hoodie jumped in the vehicle and sped away.
Police say the vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Schumacher from Columbine.
Ariana was last seen wearing purple pants, with her shoulder-length brown hair in a ponytail. Lincoln is wearing pajamas with a firetruck print.
An Amber Alert for the siblings has not been issued.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.