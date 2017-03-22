Driver Walks Away Unscathed After Fiery Semi Crash

March 22, 2017 6:23 AM

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Authorities say a semi-truck driver who was involved in a fiery rollover crash on I-94 in Macomb County walked away uninjured.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning along eastbound I-94 at the Little Mack overpass in Roseville.

Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear, but sources say the driver may have drifted and struck the retaining wall. The truck then rolled on its side and the cab caught fire.

The driver, who was only person involved, walked away without injury.

Eastbound I-94 remains closed at Gratiot Avenue as officials clean up the crash scene. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

