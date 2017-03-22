Waterford Township Cop Arraigned On Rape, Domestic Violence Charges

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – A Waterford Township police officer is on administrative leave, and facing rape and domestic violence charges.
Waterford Police Chief Scott Underwood says the department found out about the incident Monday night and an investigation led to the charges being filed Wednesday against the officer who has been with the department for three years.
The suspect was charged on one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor, and a felony count of criminal sexual conduct.
The defendant was arraigned by Judge Kuhn, in 51st District Court, and bond was set at $25,000 personal.
The officer, who has not been named, is due back in court in mid-April.