‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Small Business Key To Region’s Future

March 24, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Henry Ford College, small business

By CBS Detroit

Small business is paramount to the future of Metro Detroit and the state and will have a bigger imprint going forward.

That according to Dr. Pat Chatman, director of Workforce and Professional Development at Henry Ford College, who appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about the topic.

L. Brooks Patterson, Larry Herriman, Charlie Beckham and Carol Cain discuss Detroit’s neighborhoods, impact of small business and golf courses in the region. (credit: Alexis Tesner/CBS 62)

She appeared along with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Charlie Beckham, Group Executive in Charge of Neighborhoods for Detroit, and Larry Herriman, interim director of OU Macomb Incubator.

Beckham also discussed the future of Detroit’s golf courses, which has been in the headlines.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

