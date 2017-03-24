Report: Highly-Regarded Michigan RB To Transfer

March 24, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Kingston Davis, Michigan

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Kingston Davis arrived in Ann Arbor as the second-ranked running back in Michigan’s loaded 2016 recruiting class.

A year later, after appearing in just two games as a freshman, Davis intends to transfer, per Scout.com.

In addition to Davis, Michigan currently has four running backs on its roster, including rising sophomores Chris Evans, who played in every game in 2016, and the highly-touted Kareem Walker, who sat out as a redshirt. The 2017 recruiting class will bring in two more running backs.

Michigan will also return three fullbacks next season, all of whom are seniors.

It’s unclear where exactly Davis ranked on the depth chart in 2016, but clearly he didn’t see an avenue to more playing time. The downside of having so much talent is that not all of it gets to shine.

Davis, a three-star recruit from Prattville, Ala., was the 17th-ranked player in his state and the second-ranked fullback nationally.

