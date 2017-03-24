Reports: J.D. Martinez Out At Least 3-4 Weeks With Sprained Ligament

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Tigers will be without their starting right fielder when the 2017 season gets underway in just over a week.
J.D. Martinez was told he would miss three to four weeks with a sprained ligament in his foot, multiple reports indicated.
Martinez sustained the injury last week when he dived for a ball against the New York Yankees on March 17.
The 29-year-old outfielder missed almost two months last season when he injured his elbow while running into the outfield wall. The Tigers signed Martinez to a two-year, $18.5 million contract extension before the start of last season.
Possible replacements for Martinez in the Tigers’ outfield will likely include Steven Moya, Tyler Collins or JaCoby Jones.
The Tigers open the season on April 3 against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.