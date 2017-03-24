CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
The Heat And Warmth Fund, Detroit Tigers Team Up For Inaugural THAW Night April 28

March 24, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, The Heat And Warmth Fund

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Heat and Warmth (THAW) Fund and the Detroit Tigers are teaming up for the inaugural THAW Night to help keep Michigan families in need of energy assistance healthy, safe and with energy.

By purchasing a special event ticket package for Friday, April 28, fans can watch the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox while supporting THAW’s mission to help families facing an energy crisis and to support long-term energy solutions to improve the quality of life in Michigan.

Fans who purchase tickets for THAW night will receive a limited edition Detroit Tigers winter hat.

Fans who purchase tickets for THAW night will also receive a limited edition Detroit Tigers winter hat. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sale will support THAW.

Tickets for this exclusive package can only be purchased at www.tigers.com/thaw. Tickets options are available in the following sections: Lower Baseline, Upper Box Infield, Upper Reserved Infield, Mezzanine and Upper Grandstand.

More than 90 cents of every dollar donated to THAW goes directly to programs that support Michigan residents.

