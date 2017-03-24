The Heat And Warmth Fund, Detroit Tigers Team Up For Inaugural THAW Night April 28

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Heat and Warmth (THAW) Fund and the Detroit Tigers are teaming up for the inaugural THAW Night to help keep Michigan families in need of energy assistance healthy, safe and with energy.
By purchasing a special event ticket package for Friday, April 28, fans can watch the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox while supporting THAW’s mission to help families facing an energy crisis and to support long-term energy solutions to improve the quality of life in Michigan.
Fans who purchase tickets for THAW night will also receive a limited edition Detroit Tigers winter hat. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sale will support THAW.
Tickets for this exclusive package can only be purchased at www.tigers.com/thaw. Tickets options are available in the following sections: Lower Baseline, Upper Box Infield, Upper Reserved Infield, Mezzanine and Upper Grandstand.
More than 90 cents of every dollar donated to THAW goes directly to programs that support Michigan residents.