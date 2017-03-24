The Rock Claims He Hit A 490 Yard Drive [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I have been labeled a skeptic plenty of times and I guess this blog will only add to that.

Two days ago The Rock posted an Instagram photo that I just can’t believe. The photo shows the former WWE Superstar gripping his driver as if it were right before he hit a 490 yard drive.

The caption says, “The world record longest drive is 515 yards set in 1974. My drive here measured an estimated 490 yards by the scientists holding the rulers. I failed math when I was a kid, but I think that’s kinda close. One fun day I will break the world record. Great day on the links shooting scenes for our @ballershbo.

Subsequently, I also hit two other great balls… when I stepped on a rake. Ok, no more bulls*** haha.. back to work. Have a productive day.”

Personally, I think he is pulling a fast one on 81 million followers since this photo doesn’t appear to be an action shot. If this was indeed an action shot then why isn’t there any flex on the shaft? As Doug Karsch pointed out, maybe this was just his takeaway? Another reason I can’t believe he actually hit a 490 yard drive is there is no doubt in my mind it would have been caught on video.

I say video or it didn’t happen.

One final reason I am so skeptical about this is the fact the winner of the 2016 long drive competition had his drive only go 423 yards.

Maybe I am completely wrong but let us know if you think The Rock really hit his drive 490 yards.