Border Officers At Ambassador Bridge Catch Man Wanted For Murder In North Carolina

DETROIT (WWJ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are being credited with catching a North Carolina man wanted for murder at the Ambassador Bridge.
Jerome Jones was headed into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge around 4 a.m. Friday when he was turned away for not having proper identification. Jones and a female driver — both U.S. citizens — claimed they did not intend to go to Canada when they returned and spoke with officers on the American side.
CBP officers were able to verify Jones’ identity via fingerprint and discovered he was wanted for first-degree murder in Cumberland County, North Carolina.
“CBP Officers went the extra mile to identify the subject of a murder warrant.” Port Director Roderick Blanchard said. “Our vigilance and attention to detail helps to keep our communities safe.”
Jones was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits extradition.