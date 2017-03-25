Detroit Police: Mentally Disabled Man Goes Missing From West-Side Home

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing earlier this week.
Onajae Jones, 21, was last seen on Tuesday at his home on the 13900 block of Forrer — near Schoolcraft Ave. and Greenfield Rd. on the city’s northwest side.
Police describe Jones as a 5-foot-9 black male with a thin build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Police say Jones is mentally disabled.
Anyone who knows of Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-1616.