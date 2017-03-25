Detroit Police: Mentally Disabled Man Goes Missing From West-Side Home

March 25, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: missing person
image12 Detroit Police: Mentally Disabled Man Goes Missing From West Side Home

Onajae Jones

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing earlier this week.

Onajae Jones, 21, was last seen on Tuesday at his home on the 13900 block of Forrer — near Schoolcraft Ave. and Greenfield Rd. on the city’s northwest side.

Police describe Jones as a 5-foot-9 black male with a thin build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Jones is mentally disabled.

Anyone who knows of Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-1616.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia