Fulmer Will Start Tigers’ Home Opener

March 25, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Michael Fulmer

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — When the Detroit Tigers play in front of their hometown fans for the first time this season on April 7 they’ll hand the ball to last year’s American League Rookie of the Year.

Michael Fulmer will take the mound for the first time at Comerica Park against the Boston Red Sox after the Tigers open the season on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

Fulmer won the American League Rookie of the Year award last season after receiving 26 out of 30 first-place votes, and even received votes for the A.L. Cy Young award. The 24-year old posted an 11-7 record and a 3.06 ERA.

Veteran ace Justin Verlander will get the call in the Tigers’ season opener against the White Sox on April 3.

