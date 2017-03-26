Red Wings Beat Reeling Wild 3-2 In OT

By LARRY LAGE/AP Hockey Writer
DETROIT (AP) – Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime and lifted the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win Sunday over the reeling Minnesota Wild.
Jimmy Howard made the game-winning goal possible by making one of his 24 saves.
Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist got the rebound and made a long pass to set up Athanasiou, who faked out Devan Dubnyk with a move before flipping the puck in the net.
The Wild have lost eight of nine and are 3-10-1 in March. They still clinched a playoff spot late Saturday night when the Los Angeles Kings lost to the New York Rangers. The Wild extended their postseason streak to five under first-year coach Bruce Boudreau.
Mike Green and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit.
Dubnyk finished with 16 saves and Eric Staal and Nate Prosser scored for Minnesota.
