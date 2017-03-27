Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Is Dropping Jaws With Her Instagram Photos

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Since “The Slim Shady LP” hit the stores in 1999, I have been a fan of Eminem.

He’s a genius.

Still to this date, anytime Mr. Mathers goes on tour and makes a stop in his hometown I have to be there. I have heard all the songs numerous times, but there is something about the dude that leaves me in awe.

And as we all know, many of his songs feature rhymes about his beloved daughter Hailie.

This morning, EOnline.com produced a story about about his daughter who’s not so little anymore.

The now 21-year-old Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is a student at Michigan State University and has recently started an Instagram account. According to the story, she is posting photos of herself in “tight crop tops and risque dresses.”

Just one peek at Hailie’s Instagram makes you realize that she isn’t a little girl anymore. Whether she’s posting cute pictures of her and her boyfriend or snapping model-status shots, Hailie stuns. The 21-year-old student also isn’t afraid to try bold looks, as she often posts photos of herself in tight crop tops and risqué dresses.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Tuesday's are for doing things you should've done on Monday A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 11, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

Just like her father, she also loves the Nike Air Max.

How to make Monday better: new shoes A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 10, 2016 at 7:55am PDT

The account currently has 154,000 followers, which I’m sure will go up dramatically in the following days. Is it OK to say that Hailie is officially a smokeshow?