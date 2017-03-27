Jolly Pumpkin To Open New Location In Royal Oak This Summer

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — Something new is brewing on the Royal Oak restaurant scene.
Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is teaming up with Bastone Brewery to bring a new location in Royal Oak at Main and Fifth, which is expected to open this summer.
The new restaurant, Jolly Pumpkin Royal Oak, will be moving into the space currently occupied by Bastone and Vinotecca Wine Bar. Bastone will be moving into the Monk Beer Abbey space located on the complex’s W. 5th Street side and refocusing its food and beverage menus to specialize in Belgian cuisine and brews.
In addition to Jolly Pumpkin, Bastone, North Peak and other rotating Michigan craft beers, the menu will include selections from Jolly Pumpkin’s other Michigan locations — such as pizzas from Detroit, sandwiches from Traverse City and truffle fries from Ann Arbor.
“Our goal with the new Jolly Pumpkin is to create an all-encompassing dining and drinking experience for our patrons,” COO and CFO of Jolly Pumpkin Tony Grant said. “Customers who enjoyed wine at Vinotecca can still enjoy a great selection here, and Belgian beer fans will continue to enjoy both Bastone and import beers in their space — and of course, sour beer fans will quench their thirst on Jolly Pumpkin’s renowned barrel-aged ales.”
The move is a bit of redemption for Jolly Pumpkin, which four years ago was unable to secure a deal to open in Royal Oak.
“We never gave up on having a Royal Oak location. We’ve wanted to be here for years, but it had to be the right space,” Grant said.
Jolly Pumpkin opened a new location in Midtown Detroit back in 2015 and has locations in Ann Arbor, Traverse City and Dexter