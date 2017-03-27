Missing: Man Wanders Away From Adult Care Facility On Detroit’s West Side

March 27, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a man who wandered away from an assisted living facility on Detroit’s west side.

Larry Acton, 64, walked away from the Adult Care Facility on the 18000 block of Freeland — near Outer Dr. and Hubbell Ave. — at around 8 a.m. Monday. Police believe he may be headed to Westland to join a girlfriend at an unknown location.

Acton suffers from memory loss and his vision is partially damaged from a stroke.

Police say Acton, a white male, was last seen wearing a black jacket, white pullover sweater and blue slacks.

Anyone with information about Acton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1616.

