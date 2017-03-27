Pistons Recall Ellenson From D-League

March 27, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Henry Ellenson

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have recalled forward Henry Ellenson from the team’s Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

The Pistons announced the move Sunday.

Ellenson has averaged 1.5 points in 14 games this season for the Pistons. Detroit took him in the first round of the 2016 draft. In 21 games with Grand Rapids, he’s averaged 17.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.

The Pistons play in New York on Monday night against the Knicks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia