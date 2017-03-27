Pistons Recall Ellenson From D-League

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have recalled forward Henry Ellenson from the team’s Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.
The Pistons announced the move Sunday.
Ellenson has averaged 1.5 points in 14 games this season for the Pistons. Detroit took him in the first round of the 2016 draft. In 21 games with Grand Rapids, he’s averaged 17.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.
The Pistons play in New York on Monday night against the Knicks.
