6-Year-Old Detroit Girl Killed When Mom’s Car Hits Tree With Dad Allegedly In Pursuit

March 28, 2017 8:50 AM

(WWJ) A 6-year girl was killed in a crash on Detroit’s east side overnight, and there are conflicting reports about the cause of the crash.

The Detroit Police Department first said it happened as the girl’s father was chasing the 25-year-old mother in his own car. But now police are saying they’re not sure about that and they’re investigating all angles.

The mother lost control of her car on Edmore in the area of 8 Mile and Gratiot and struck a tree.

The mother is listed in critical condition, and a second child, a 1-year-old boy, was also injured and listed in stable condition.

Police are seeking for the father for questioning.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Detroit police at 313-596-

