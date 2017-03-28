Best Upcoming Charity Events In Detroit

By Chase Hunt The 2017 calendar year has begun and charity events are plentiful throughout the year in Detroit. From medical to hunger, there’s an event scheduled for every passionate cause. Here’s a list of some of the up and coming charity events around the city for the 2017 year.

Summer Stroll For Epilepsy

www.epilepsymichigan.org Detroit Zoo8450 W. 10 Mile RoadRoyal Oak, MI 48067(800) 377-6226, ext. 1231 Date: June 24, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan holds an annual fundraiser where supporters can get involved raising funds in the biggest event of the year for the cause. It holds events throughout Michigan in several key cities in different regions of the state. It helps spread the awareness of the illness while bringing in funds for the foundation and supporters can register online as an individual, start or join a team or donate to the cause. Fundraising is easiest when supporters get creative (i.e. car wash, bake sale, etc.).

Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon

www.freepmarathon.com 160 W. Fort St.Detroit, MI 48226(586) 977-7525 Date: October 13 – October 15, 2017 at 7 a.m. (see website for individual event times) The annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon is in its 40th year and supports dozens of local charities. In 2016, 40 charities raised $1.7 million towards those causes and inspired runners to join for a good reason. There are several events to register for including an international run into Canada. The Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The marathon supports health and wellness charities and also includes a kids run in partnership with Meijer.

24th Annual Women’s Power Breakfast

Cobo Center

www.womenspowerbreakfast.org Cobo Center1 Washington Blvd.Detroit, MI 48226(866) 453-2637 Date: April 27, 2017 at 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Benefiting the Gleaners Community Food Bank, the 24th Annual Women's Power Breakfast will feature a light breakfast with inspirational segments, uniting more than 600 women (and men) that are business, civic and community leaders in the region. The goal is to raise more than one million meals to help fight hunger in the area. Last year's dual events brought in over 1,000 women and helped raised 1.1 million meals. Ticket prices are based on levels and how many meals it will benefit.

Ypsilanti Meals On Wheels: Meals On Heels Cocktail Party Fundraiser

Ladies Literary Club

www.ymow.org Ladies Literary Club218 N. Washington St.Ypsilanti, MI 48197(734) 482-7615 Date: May 4, 2017 at 4 p.m. This year’s Meals on Heels event is being held at the Ladies Literary Club to help feed the homebound elderly and the medically fragile of the community. Put on your best shoes to rock on the red carpet and take part in shoe competitions for prizes. The goal is to raise $30,000 to provide meals to the community and each ticket price includes a $35 tax-deductible donation that will give 12 days of food assistance to the elderly.