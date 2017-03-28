Ken Griffey Jr. Says He Would Have Played Football At Michigan

By: Evan Jankens

By now we have all heard the story about how Derek Jeter went to the University of Michigan for a semester.

Now we can add another baseball great who says he would have gone to Michigan if it wasn’t for being an absolute stud at baseball when he was only 19.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick show Tuesday morning, “The Kid” dropped a bombshell.

Ken Griffey Jr. tells @dpshow he had more football offers than baseball offers out of high school, would have played football @ Michigan. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 28, 2017

"I probably would have went to Michigan." – Ken Griffey Jr. on where he would have played college football. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 28, 2017

The fact that Griffey Jr. had more offers to play football won’t really be a surprise since he was a can’t miss baseball prospect so I would assume many colleges didn’t even bother offering him knowing he was going pro.

According to a story from Cincinnati.com, Griffey was looked at by Bo Schembechler while he was there scouting another Michigan Wolverine, Barry Larkin.

Griffey joins another Moeller great, former Reds shortstop Barry Larkin, as Cooperstown inductees who were coached by Cameron. Larkin also was a football star at Moeller and Michigan coach Bo Schembechler badly wanted Larkin as a safety, but Larkin chose baseball. Griffey, for his part, also played a little football at Moeller. “Barry Larkin was the best athlete that I coached on a baseball field, but without question, Kenny Griffey was the best baseball player that I coached,” Cameron said. “There’s a good argument that as a high school player, he might be the best to come out of Cincinnati.”

I have been a big fan of Ken Griffey Jr. for as long as I can remember. The things “The Kid” did on the baseball field were second to none while I was a kid. Now knowing that he would have been a Wolverine hurts a little bit.

Griffey’s kid, “Trey” Griffey III is a WR at Arizona and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 2016 MLB Draft.