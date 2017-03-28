Man Runs Down Detroit Street With Kangaroo On A Leash [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

Sometimes the rules are different in Detroit. Suburbanites know, for instance, that when you’re at a stop light in a cagey neighborhood it’s acceptable to look twice, then drive through fast. It’s the “no cop, no stop” rule.

You’ll also see graffiti, a burned out building or two and who knows maybe a rabid dog or stray cat.

But this is new: A woman just posted a video of man running down a Detroit street with a kangaroo on a leash.

G how he get a kangaroo in Detroit 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/DI9OIiT4ee — $now ❄️ (@BrionnaLondon) March 28, 2017

Comments came fast and furious, including this gem: “crack heads can tame any animal.”

A crowd watches of people watch in the video. The whole thing brings up a lot of questions that so far haven’t been answered.

Does the kangaroo live with the man, and if so, where? Did he steal it? Is he taking proper care of it? Is this legal?

The Detroit Zoo, for one, is not a fan.

“Unfortunately, this kangaroo likely was acquired through the exotic pet trade,” spokeswoman Patricia Janeway said. “This is a good opportunity to remind your readers about the consequences of keeping an exotic animal as a pet. These animals require special care, housing, proper diet, healthcare and maintenance that the average person cannot provide.”

If you look carefully in the video, there appears to be a street sign that reads, “Birchcrest” which is located in Downtown Detroit by the Detroit Golf Club.

