Roster Set For 2017 State Farm® College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

Phoenix (March 28, 2017) – The 2017 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships roster is finalized, Intersport announced today. The 29th annual event, which will showcase the dunking and long-range shooting talents of 24 of the country’s premier college basketball players, will air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. PT on March 30 from Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix.
The program consists of the Denny’s Slam Dunk Championship, the Great Clips Men’s 3-Point Shooting Championship, the Marine’s Women’s 3-Point Shooting Championship, the Shoe Carnival Battle of the Champions, and the Be The Match Team Shootout. The following players have been selected to compete in each contest:
Great Clips Men’s 3-Point
Bryce Alford – UCLA
Torian Graham – Arizona State
Kris Jenkins – Villanova
Peter Jok – Iowa
Matt Jones – Duke
Nazareth Mitrou-Long – Iowa State
DeWayne Russell – Grand Canyon
Derrick Walton Jr. – Michigan
Denny’s Slam Dunk
Vitto Brown – Wisconsin
Antonius Cleveland – SE Missouri St.
Steven Davis – Wright State
Tyler Flack – South Dakota
A.J. Merriweather – E. Tennessee St.
Garland Owens – Boston College
Rodney Pryor – Georgetown
Paul Watson – Fresno State
Marine’s Women’s 3-Point
Heather Corral – Washington
Tori Jankoska – Michigan State
Jessica January – DePaul
Alexis Jones – Baylor
Alexis Peterson – Syracuse
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough – Maryland
Kindred Wesemann – Kansas State
Sydney Wiese – Oregon State
Antonius Cleveland of Southeast Missouri State earned a spot in the Slam Dunk Championship by winning the “Dark Horse Dunker” competition, a digital media fan voting contest. After 393,619 fan votes were cast over four weeks, Cleveland was selected to compete in the contest.
Over the last 28 years, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships including: Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Denzel Valentine, Damon Stoudamire, Allan Houston, Wes Matthews, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, and Kristi Toliver.
Tickets for the 2017 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are on sale now and can be purchased at CollegeSlam.com. General admission tickets are $15. For special group rates, please call 312-467-2826. Grand Canyon University Arena is located at 3300 W. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85017.