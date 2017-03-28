Walton To Participate In State Farm Three-Point Championship

PHOENIX, Ariz. — University of Michigan men’s basketball senior guard Derrick Walton Jr. has been selected as one of eight men’s players to compete in the 3-Point Championship as part of the 29th State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships to be held Thursday (March 30) at Grand Canyon University Arena. The event will air live on ESPN at 10 p.m. EDT.
Produced by Intersport, the event invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players — eight dunkers, along with eight men’s and eight women’s shooters — to compete in five different competitions.
The event will be comprised on the Be The Match Team Shootout, the Great Clips Men’s 3-Point Shooting Championship, the Marines Women’s 3-Point Shooting Championship, the Shoe Carnival Battle of the Champions, and the Denny’s Slam Dunk Championship.
An All-Big Ten second team selection, Walton had a career year from beyond the arc, recording 98 three-point field goals — the third best single-season mark in program history. He shot 42.2 percent from long range as a senior, and his 232 attempts set a U-M single-season mark.
Walton, who averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, helped U-M to a 26-12 overall record and a 10-8 Big Ten mark. Earning MVP honors, he helped the Wolverines win four games in four days to claim the 2017 Big Ten Tournament championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. As a No. 7 seed, U-M advanced to the Sweet 16 after knocking off Oklahoma State and Louisville the first weekend.
During the season, Walton became the first Wolverine to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in a career. He finished with 1,471 points (22nd in school history), 562 boards (34th) and 499 assists (4th).
A complete list of participants will be released this week.
General admission tickets can be purchased for $15 at CollegeSlam.com or by calling (312) 467-2826. For more information, visit CollegeSlam.com or follow on Twitter (@CollegeSLAM).