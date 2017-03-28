CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

When It Comes To Happiness, Monogamy Is Not The Gold Standard Says Study

March 28, 2017 6:15 PM By Zahra Huber
Filed Under: Monogamous, Polyamorous, Swingers

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – A surprising find when it comes to monogamous relationships and relationships that are more open.

There isn’t much of a difference when it comes to happiness and satisfaction in heterosexual monogamous and consensual nonmonogamous relationships says lead author Terri Conley, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Michigan.

“With jealously you can just say, that’s almost a characteristic of their relationship — that they are allowed to have relationships with other people, so they are going to be less jealous but the trust finding was interesting — just because it suggests that, perhaps in some cases, being a little less restrictive about your relationship rules might lead to higher trust.”

The study, which included 2,124 people over age 25 in different relationships, rated relationship components: satisfaction, commitment, trust, jealousy and passionate love, which is the intense love feeling often described in new relationships.

“Overall, the outcomes for monogamous and consensual nonmonogamous participants were the same—indicating no net benefit of one relationship style over another,” says Conley.

But what was surprising, jealousy was lower and trust higher in people who identify as swingers, poly-amorous, and as being in an open relationship:

“I’ve done studies about stigmas surrounding these relationships and found that people just assume that these relationships can’t work — for example, can’t work because there are too many jealously issues – would be the type of comment that would come up,” says Conley. “So this has just really given me an indication that for people who chose these relationships — they can be perfectly happy in them.”

The findings appear in the current issue of Perspectives on Psychological Science.

More from Zahra Huber
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia