Officials Confirm 1st Measles Case In Michigan This Year, Stress Importance Of Vaccines

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is confirming the first case of measles in the state this year — and reminding residents how important it is to vaccinate.

The state announced Wednesday that a person in southeastern Michigan is being hospitalized after recently traveling internationally and getting sick.

There was one confirmed case last year of measles in Michigan. Nationally in 2014 there were 667 cases, including five in Michigan. A majority of those cases involved people who were not vaccinated.

MDHHS spokeswoman Jennifer Eisner says measles is a highly contagious illness, but is preventable through vaccination.

“The measles vaccine is recommended for everyone at age 12 months,” Eisner told WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites. “And even children as young as six months of they’re going on a trip internationally to a place where measles is more prevalent.”

Measles typically will start with a high fever, red eyes, runny nose, sensitivity to light, and eventually rashes on the face and head that progresses to other parts of the body.

Anyone that may have been exposed to the virus has been contacted by the health department, Eisner said.

Those who are unsure about about their vaccination status or that of their children are urged to contact their doctor.

To learn more about vaccinations from Michigan health officials, visit IVaccinate.org.

