Royal Oak Man Charged After 7-Hour Standoff With Police

March 29, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A 41-year-old Royal Oak man is behind bars after an alleged assault and a lengthy standoff with police over the weekend.

Clyde Thomas Kubiak was arraigned in 44th District Court Wednesday on one count of domestic violence and ounce count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

According to police, officers responded at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a call about a domestic assault in the 900 block of N. Connecticut in Royal Oak. The female caller told police she had been assaulted and the suspect, later identified as Kubiak, had chased her into a parked vehicle.

Police said Kubiak was trying to pry the car door open to get to the woman, but he fled back into a home
after learning the police had been called.

Investigators at the scene were told that Kubiak had made threats against the victim, himself and his 10-year-old son. The suspect also had access to a sword collection and a firearm, police said.

Officers entered the home, located the child, and brought him out to safety. While in the house, police said, the suspect refused to respond to officers commands and was believed to be hiding somewhere inside
the house.

A SWAT team was called in to assist, and when Kubiak allegedly still refused to respond to officers, police say “chemical munitions” were deployed into the home.

After about seven hours, police said, Kubiak surrender and was arrested.

The woman and child were not hurt.

“Once the child was safely removed from the house, the officers made the prudent decision to step back in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Although it took several hours, I am pleased we were able to resolve this volatile incident peacefully,” said Chief Corrigan O’Donohue, in a statement.

Kubiak, who police say has a past conviction for false report of a felony, faces up to two years and 93 days in prison if convicted in this case.

He remains jailed on a $10,000 cash or surety bond, no 10 percent, awaiting his next court appearance set for Tuesday, April 11.

