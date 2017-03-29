Warren Mayor Fouts Releases State Of City Ahead Of Schedule

March 29, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Jim Fouts, Warren Mayor

WARREN (WWJ) – The mayor of Warren releasing a video recording of this year’s State of the City address — one day ahead of the scheduled SOC live address.

In it, Mayor Jim Fouts says his city, the third-largest in Michigan by population, is the best-run in the entire state.

fouts portrait color 08 e1300883909286 Warren Mayor Fouts Releases State Of City Ahead Of Schedule

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts (credit: City of Warren)

Fouts’ hour-long message was initially scheduled for Thursday but it was released online Wednesday night. In the video, he said the message for his city was upbeat, challenging people to find a better-run city in Michigan.

Despite the controversy over recordings containing disparaging remarks about women and minorities that he denies making — Fouts says he’s made strides to improve diversity at city hall.

“Since I have become Mayor,” says Fouts, “we have made 10 major appointments and thus extended diversity amongst African Americans, as well as people of other backgrounds including, we’ve appointed more women to various positions.”

He also praised first responders and efforts to improve diversity at city hall.

Fouts says that Warren has a solid economy and a fund balance of $60 million, the strongest of any city in Michigan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia