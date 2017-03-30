Farmington Hills Roundabout Tops List Of 20 Most Dangerous Intersections

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – An Oakland County intersection redesigned with a roundabout in 2015 tops a dubious list of Michigan crossroads.
What is essentially a list of intersections where the greatest number of traffic crashes occur was released this week by a group of Michigan auto crash attorneys.
First on the list of the state’s “most dangerous intersections,” the 14 Mile Road roundabout at Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills netted 146 crashes in 2016 — with 27 of those causing injury.
Second on the list is the dreaded Van Dyke Ave. intersection with 11 Mile Road and I-696 in Macomb County, with its busy mixture of freeway traffic, crossover ramps and service drives.
Telegraph Road at 12 Mile, the new roundabout at M-5 and Pontiac Trail and the I-75 Big Beaver complex complete the top five.
The list is compiled annually using data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit.
See the complete top 20 list at this link.