Michigan Bill Would Let Residents Warm Up Cars In The Driveway

(WWJ) The issue went viral when Nick Taylor, 24, of Roseville, was ticketed for leaving his car running in the driveway to run into his girlfriend’s house and deliver diapers for her baby.

He was angry, and that rage garnered a lot of support. But he still had to pay the $128 ticket.

Now, a bill sponsored by State Rep. Holly Hughes, R-Muskegon, would allow people in Michigan to warm up their cars in their own drive-ways unattended. Hughes says she has received a lot of support for her bill in Lansing and other places.

“The beauticians at the place where I go to get my hair cut at thanked me for allowing them to warm up their car in their own yard,” Hughes said.

Beyond beauticians, Hughes says people across the state were rightfully outraged when they learned someone could actually be ticketed for warming up their car on their own property.

“We want to make sure that people can warm up their car, particularly in the winter time on their own property, but the law would remain that you can’t leave your car running at the grocery store or anything like that, that will still remain the law,” Hughes said.

The current law can result in a civil infraction and a ticket.

Police have defended the law many times. In Taylor’s case, Roseville Police Chief James Berlin defended the ticket, saying it was a matter of public safety.

“All it takes is someone to hop in this car and take off. Then there’s a chase often at a high rate of speed and all that could have been prevented,” Chief Berlin added, saying a remote starter includes safeguards against theft.