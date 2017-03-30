Royal Oak Teacher Hilariously Pranks Students With April Fools Spelling Test

By George Fox
@GeorgeJFox
Education should be fun and this Oakland Elementary School teacher totally gets that.
Joe Dombrowski got a jump on April Fools Day with a tricky spelling test. The thing is all the words were made up. Many of them included silent letters according to Dombrowski.
“It’s not even April,” shouted a student off camera.
“Close enough,” retorted Dombrowski who goes by Joey Dee.
“Congratulations, turn in your tests. This will be on your report card,” said Dombrowski at the end with a smirk.
Dombrowski’s used all of the words in a sentence with a pretty commendable poker face.
Mr. Dombrowski’s April Fools Spelling Test Words:
- Blorskee: I lost my blorskee at the carnival
- Tangateen: I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen
- Speekuzslmn: Look there’s a speekuzslmn (beware the silent letters)
- Wazamata: Wazamata with you?
- Slipert: Be careful when you’re sleeping there might be a slipert in your house
- Chchch: The horse was angry so I said chchch
- Rol-aska-tox: Rol-aska-tox was surprised when jinx took the crown
- Speenuch: My favourite food is speenuch and artichoke dip
- Shabolaskp: Be careful you do not catch shabolaskp (more silent letters)
- GÜRRR: My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR
Joe Dombrowski starred in a student teacher profile video in 2012 at Duncan Elementary School in Utica, Mich. and it’s clear way back then that he’s passionate about education, having fun and his students are big fans.