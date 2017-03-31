Health Officials: 2 Michigan Children Dead From The Flu

LANSING (WWJ) – The Michigan Health Department has confirmed two children have died as a result of the flu.

One child was from northern Michigan; the other lived in western Michigan. No further details, includes names or cities, have been released.

Health officials say although this flu season has been moderate in Michigan so far, flu viruses are still circulating in the state and can cause serious illness, hospitalization and death.

With that in mind, MDHHS strongly recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

“The flu vaccine this year is a good match to those viruses circulating in our communities, meaning it offers more protection than it may have in recent years,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “It is not too late to get vaccinated. And remember, if you or your child is sick, stay home to help protect others.”

Children less than 6 months of age are too young to be vaccinated and need to be protected by vaccination of their close contacts, including parents, siblings, grandparents, child care workers, and healthcare personnel, according to health officials.

In the 2015-2016 flu season, only 42.2 percent of Michigan residents were vaccinated against flu, putting Michigan in 42nd place in the country.

The MDDHS says there is still plenty of flu vaccine available this season, and it’s not too late to get your shot.

To find flu vaccine near you, call your healthcare provider, local health department, or check the Vaccine Finder at this link.

For more information about the flu, visit www.michigan.gov/flu.