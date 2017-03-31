Highway Named After Fallen Michigan Soldier

March 31, 2017 4:52 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan soldier who was killed while serving in Afghanistan is being honored by the state, which has named part of a highway in his memory.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation on Thursday naming part of U.S. Highway 23 in honor of Sgt. Joe Johnson. Johnson was a Flint native who was killed in 2010. He joined the Army in 2006 and was deployed three years later.

The portion of the highway is in Genesee County. It begins at Thompson Road and ends at Bristol Road.
The Senate sponsor of the legislation was Flint Democrat Jim Ananich. He says it was a privilege to have the family of Johnson there to witness the bill signing and that the state will never forget his sacrifice.

