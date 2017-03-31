CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Penn State Trustee Low On Sympathy For ‘So-Called Victims’

March 31, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: penn state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Penn State University trustee said he is “running out of sympathy” for “so-called victims” of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky following the conviction of the university’s former president over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Sandusky.

Penn State said the trustee was speaking personally, not for the university, and prosecutors issued a rebuke.

The Chronicle of Higher Education, following up on former university president Graham Spanier’s child endangerment conviction, reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2nooEuK) that former bank executive Al Lord had told the publication in an email that he was “running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth.”
Lord has been a supporter of Spanier’s and attended his trial. He is part of an alumni-elected faction on the board that has repeatedly clashed with others over the university’s response to the Sandusky child molestation scandal.

Lord questioned why people who said they were victimized by Sandusky “were so prominent in trial.”

The chairman of the trustees, Ira M. Lubert, said Lord’s comments “are personal and do not represent the opinions of the board or the university.” He said the sentiments of board and university leadership were expressed in the first line of a statement released after Spanier’s conviction: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the victims of Jerry Sandusky.”

The attorney general’s office said prosecutors will “never ‘run out of sympathy’ for victims of sexual abuse.”

“Unlike Mr. Lord, the jury understood how Graham Spanier’s failure to act, while a predator was in his midst, caused actual and grievous harm,” the office said.
Spanier was found to have hushed up a complaint by a graduate assistant who said he had reported seeing Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a school shower. Sandusky was not arrested until a decade later, when prosecutors received an anonymous tip about the shower incident.

Sandusky was convicted of abusing several boys and was sentenced to decades in prison, but he insists he’s innocent and is appealing. Penn State has paid out more than $90 million to settle claims by about three dozen men who say they were abused as children at Sandusky’s hands.

Spanier has said he plans to appeal.

The jury foreman at Spanier’s trial said Thursday he was the last juror to vote to convict and feels he made a mistake.

Retired truck driver Richard Black, of Harrisburg, said he began to have regrets the day after the verdict, saying, “We got it wrong.” He said he had doubts about whether prosecutors proved that Spanier was told by his lieutenants that what happened in the shower was sexual. But he seemed to equivocate, also saying “based on the evidence that we were given, and what we heard from people sitting in the chair, we rendered a correct decision.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia