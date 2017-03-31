Principal Sorry For ‘Good Girl’ Vs. ‘Bad Girl’ Prom Dress Poster

March 31, 2017 5:14 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A principal in Florida has apologized after a staff member put up posters around the school showing girls what kinds of dresses would and wouldn’t be allowed at the prom.

The posters at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville featured pictures of dresses deemed appropriate with the caption “Going to Stanton Prom? Yes you are. Good girl.” Photos of more revealing dresses had the caption “Going to Stanton Prom? No you’re not.”

The Florida Times-Union reports that after the posters drew criticism, Stanton principal Nongongoma Majova-Seane sent a message to parents and students apologizing and saying students wouldn’t be banned from the prom because of their clothing.

Duval County school district spokesman Mark Sherwood says the unidentified person who put up the posters has been counseled.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

