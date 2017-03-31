SVG: Caldwell-Pope A ‘High-Character’ Guy Despite Arrest

March 31, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons

AUBURN HILLS (AP) — Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted speeding in suburban Detroit.

Auburn Hills police say an officer spotted a vehicle traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday and stopped Caldwell-Pope.

He was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to the police station, where a breathalyzer test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent. Caldwell-Pope was cited for operating while intoxicated and released.

Caldwell-Pope declined to speak with reporters before the Pistons’ game on Friday night in Milwaukee. He played in Detroit’s home victory over Brooklyn.

Coach Stan Van Gundy says the team was aware of the situation. He says Caldwell-Pope is a “high character” player, and that the team would “let things run its course.”

 

