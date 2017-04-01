1 Child Dead, 11 Other People Hospitalized After Apparent Carbon Monoxide Leak In Michigan Hotel

NILES, Mich. (WWJ/AP) — One child has died and about a dozen other people have been sickened following a possible carbon monoxide leak at a southwestern Michigan hotel.

WNDU-TV and WSBT-TV report that officials at Lakeland Hospital in Niles confirmed the child’s death Saturday. No other details about the child were released.

Quality Inn & Suites employees called 911 about 10 a.m. after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck.

Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise says a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the pool area and lower levels were found in other parts of the hotel.

“At those levels, they don’t have much time before they go unresponsive,” Wise said.

A police officer, two Berrien County sheriff’s deputies and two hotel employees also were taken to hospitals.

“Six of them were inside the pool area unresponsive,” Wise said. “The other ones were not unresponsive, but they were outside of the pool area.”

Three police officers and two hotel employees also were hospitalized.

The hotel has been closed as officials try to find the source of the leak.

Niles is just north of the Indiana state line.

