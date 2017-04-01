CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
1 Child Dead, 11 Other People Hospitalized After Apparent Carbon Monoxide Leak In Michigan Hotel

April 1, 2017 3:14 PM

NILES, Mich. (WWJ/AP) — One child has died and about a dozen other people have been sickened following a possible carbon monoxide leak at a southwestern Michigan hotel.

WNDU-TV and WSBT-TV report that officials at Lakeland Hospital in Niles confirmed the child’s death Saturday. No other details about the child were released.

Quality Inn & Suites employees called 911 about 10 a.m. after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck.

Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise says a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the pool area and lower levels were found in other parts of the hotel.

“At those levels, they don’t have much time before they go unresponsive,” Wise said.

A police officer, two Berrien County sheriff’s deputies and two hotel employees also were taken to hospitals.

“Six of them were inside the pool area unresponsive,” Wise said. “The other ones were not unresponsive, but they were outside of the pool area.”

Three police officers and two hotel employees also were hospitalized.

The hotel has been closed as officials try to find the source of the leak.

Niles is just north of the Indiana state line.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

