Big Sean Gets Key To The City From Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) — Local recording artist “Big Sean” Anderson was presented with the key to Detroit on Saturday by mayor Mike Duggan for his efforts to help local students reach for higher education.
About 100 kids from Detroit and Farmington schools met with the rapper at the Madison Building as he kicked off a new educational program this weekend.
At 29, Anderson is the youngest person to ever receive the key to Detroit.
Big Sean and his mother, Myra Anderson — a former teacher — launched ‘Mogul Prep’ which encourages kids to stay in school and pursue higher education.
The curriculum is designed to use careers in the entertainment industry as a gateway for students to discover and explore career pathways in any industry.